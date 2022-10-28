Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 138 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,986,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $888,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,345,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $225.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $245.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.92 and a 200 day moving average of $215.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total transaction of $1,300,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,501.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total value of $1,300,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,501.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $1,027,887.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,806.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,527 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

