Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

