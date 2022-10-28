Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 537.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William W. Burke bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $44,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,589.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

TCMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $59.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.