Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 388 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 108.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,841 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $38,324,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $6,335,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,828 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 64,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 86.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,881 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $12,889,000 after acquiring an additional 59,911 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.8 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $142.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. Barclays boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

