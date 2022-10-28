Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 5,282 Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.77. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.64. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 107.10% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $256.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $257,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,834 shares in the company, valued at $357,719.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $444,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,213 shares in the company, valued at $900,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,719.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,109 shares of company stock worth $1,088,474 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

