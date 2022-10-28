Comerica Bank Has $2.82 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI opened at $82.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $107.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.98.

