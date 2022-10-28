Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $55,000 in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 413.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $394,989.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $58.21 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $725.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.