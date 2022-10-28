Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,979,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 294,602 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after buying an additional 82,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.13.

Shares of WSM opened at $122.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.76 and its 200-day moving average is $133.31.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

