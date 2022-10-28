Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $66.86 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

