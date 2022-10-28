Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 43.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 117.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 307.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 223.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 42.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $73.35 and a one year high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.28. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610 in the last 90 days. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

