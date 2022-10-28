Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,042 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HII. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,806,000 after buying an additional 1,078,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7,835.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,096,000 after purchasing an additional 262,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,481,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,393,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 89.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,313 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII opened at $253.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $259.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.