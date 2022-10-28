Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Up 11.9%

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.41 and last traded at $39.02. 133,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 589,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a report on Monday.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 311,227 shares in the company, valued at $7,936,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at $380,833.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 311,227 shares in the company, valued at $7,936,288.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,401. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth about $55,776,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth about $21,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,649,000 after acquiring an additional 495,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 34.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,379,000 after acquiring an additional 471,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth about $10,147,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

