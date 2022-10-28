Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Short Interest Update

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the September 30th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING opened at $158.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.09 and a 200-day moving average of $105.78. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $178.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 112.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 3,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Wingstop by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WING. Citigroup increased their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on Wingstop from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wingstop from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

