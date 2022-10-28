United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Price Down 3.9%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.98. 334,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,992,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 19.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 100.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

