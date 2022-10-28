Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 203,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,720,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globalstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.