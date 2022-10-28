Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 245 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,139 shares of company stock worth $11,350,942 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $453.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

