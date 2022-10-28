Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi Buys 11,000 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of THC stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

