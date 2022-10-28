Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,604,000 after buying an additional 299,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,147,000 after buying an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,264,000 after buying an additional 86,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,190,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 845,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI Consulting Trading Down 18.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:FCN opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.36 and a 12 month high of $190.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.28.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.