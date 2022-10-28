Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 174,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 16.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 462,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after purchasing an additional 65,673 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 2.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Stock Up 1.6 %

Donaldson stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

In other Donaldson news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

