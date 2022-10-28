Comerica Bank Has $3.11 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 4.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,328,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 761.8% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Royal Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Royal Gold by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $97.06 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average of $107.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.10). Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.91.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

