Comerica Bank Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,910 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Transactions at Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,800,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MEI opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $49.94.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.