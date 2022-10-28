Comerica Bank Increases Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of TreeHouse Foods worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 267,438 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $13,286,319.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,863,659 shares in the company, valued at $241,626,579.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,883 shares in the company, valued at $309,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 267,438 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $13,286,319.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,863,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,626,579.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,513 shares of company stock worth $17,375,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THS opened at $49.23 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $50.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.23 and a beta of 0.39.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

