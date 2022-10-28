Comerica Bank Purchases 4,280 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Nasdaq by 53.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,857.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,645 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.