Comerica Bank Raises Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,470 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of Sonos worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth $2,512,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sonos by 359.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 57,087 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Sonos by 57.5% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,981,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,923,000 after purchasing an additional 723,181 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sonos to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

