Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 58.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 2.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 7.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $60.79 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $167.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group cut their target price on Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

