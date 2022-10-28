Comerica Bank Sells 950 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.22% of ePlus worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in ePlus by 15.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in ePlus by 8.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in ePlus by 35.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 16,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 18.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ePlus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $69.74.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.25 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

