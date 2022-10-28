Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 41.4% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 89,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1,364.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,868,000 after acquiring an additional 603,967 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Trading Down 1.5 %

NUVA stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $310.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

NuVasive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.