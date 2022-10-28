Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 38.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HIW opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.25.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

HIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.