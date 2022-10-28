Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Cytokinetics worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $2,088,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $1,008,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 229.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $3,066,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,203.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,115,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,733,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,501,203.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,229,594. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of CYTK opened at $42.59 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The company had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

