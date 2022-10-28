Comerica Bank Sells 3,470 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSEX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 179.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,864 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 44,565.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 65,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 736.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Middlesex Water Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $87.50 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.26). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 51.79%.

Middlesex Water Profile

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Stories

