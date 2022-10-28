Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,775,000 after acquiring an additional 69,785 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,738,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 207,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 346,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,434,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 640,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,682,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.67.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.1 %

LFUS stock opened at $216.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.96. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $618.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.