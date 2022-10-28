TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock Position Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,519 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 266,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,974,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TopBuild by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $164.91 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $150.71 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.55.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLD. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.89.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

