Comerica Bank Sells 325 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 137.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

NYSE MLI opened at $61.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $70.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average is $58.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $63,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,150.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

