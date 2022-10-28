Comerica Bank Sells 1,740 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.40% of Quanex Building Products worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,743,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,152,000 after purchasing an additional 101,009 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth about $254,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 72.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 126,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 53,199 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $704.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $324.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

