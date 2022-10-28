Comerica Bank Has $3.12 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 21,978 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $10,950,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average is $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.17. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

