Xponance Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of R. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 9.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 24.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 59.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 10.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Ryder System Price Performance

NYSE R opened at $82.00 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $89.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

