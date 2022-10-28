Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,520 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth about $860,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 1.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Vistra by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 176,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vistra by 26.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,678,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,273,000 after purchasing an additional 567,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.31. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vistra from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

