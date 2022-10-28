Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 70.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNP. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

