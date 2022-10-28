Xponance Inc. Buys 196 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 678.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 41.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 9.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 29.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 21.3% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SiTime from $210.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $146,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at $21,135,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $626,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,104 shares in the company, valued at $67,467,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $146,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,135,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,480 shares of company stock worth $1,130,454. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $89.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.94. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $341.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.97.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. SiTime had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

