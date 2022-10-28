Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Stephens dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM opened at $81.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.20%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 49.42%.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 9,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $810,626.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $589,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 9,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $810,626.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,085,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

