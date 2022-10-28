Comerica Bank Acquires 4,664 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Carter’s worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 448,152 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $36,796,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $25,761,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Carter’s by 46.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 696,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,049,000 after purchasing an additional 219,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $15,858,000. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day moving average is $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $111.17.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRI. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

