Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $132.71 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

