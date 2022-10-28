Xponance Inc. Buys 4,702 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INVH opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $45.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 154.39%.

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

