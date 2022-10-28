Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after purchasing an additional 338,812 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,248,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,505,000 after buying an additional 543,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $264,418,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,509,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,295,000 after buying an additional 269,838 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FR stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.81.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

