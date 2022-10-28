Xponance Inc. Purchases 523 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,603,000 after buying an additional 1,805,101 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $7,866,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 285,099 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 619,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 242,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 340,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 188,556 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

