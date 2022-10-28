Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $93,009,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 342,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after buying an additional 47,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $6,498,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 2.2 %

SITE opened at $115.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $1,102,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,727,592.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

