Comerica Bank Sells 2,700 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,352.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.43. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.59 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 22.99%. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSFS. DA Davidson increased their target price on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WSFS Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

