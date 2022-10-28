Comerica Bank Sells 2,461 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of United Community Banks worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,012,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,391,000 after acquiring an additional 43,201 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UCBI shares. StockNews.com cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $37.44 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $39.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 37.77%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

