Comerica Bank Has $3.14 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,925,000 after buying an additional 127,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,168,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,357,000 after buying an additional 137,012 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,051,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,237,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,495,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,414,000 after buying an additional 44,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

