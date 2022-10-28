Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

EPR opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.11. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.